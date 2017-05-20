Salem cleans up after raging water floods businesses and washes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Salem cleans up after raging water floods businesses and washes semi-trucks into the creek

SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- Flash floods tore a path of destruction through Salem, Indiana, washing out businesses and sweeping away vehicles.

The Salem Police Department says dozen of businesses were damaged by the raging water.

On Saturday, an army of tow-trucks responded to pull semi-trucks and cars from the creek under Main Street.

The water level dropped quickly and revealed piles of trash littering the trees.

Utility crews are working to restore power to nearby homes and businesses.

Francisco Bravo’s family owns El Camino's Mexican Restaurant, a business hit hard by the flooding.

It was packed with the Friday night dinner rush when the water flooded in.

“It started floating inside the restaurant so people noticed, they just got up,” Bravo said. “We all had evacuated."

The restaurant is trying to figure out how much fixing all the damage will cost.

The owners do not know if insurance will cover anything.

It could be weeks before everything is cleaned up and all the businesses are back open.

