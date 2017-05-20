LACETT | Cardinals clinch ACC tournament top seed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Cardinals benefited from the decision to cancel their series finale against Florida State.

Because they didn’t play the game, the Cardinals wound up clinching the top seed in the upcoming ACC tournament. Had the 2nd ranked Cards lost Saturday’s game, they would have lost the number one seed to North Carolina who owned tie breaker between the two teams.

Saturday was the final night of the regular season and all games needed to be completed.

Louisville enters postseason play on a three game losing streak.

The ACC Tournament begins Tuesday at Louisville Slugger Field.

