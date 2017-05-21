Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy from Columbus, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy from Columbus, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy from Columbus, Indiana.

Police say 1-year-old Solomon Rhoades was last seen Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in Hope, Indiana, which is near Columbus. The area is about 45 miles south of Indianapolis.

Officials say the child is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators say the child is a white male, 2'6, weighs 31 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was not wearing any clothing, according to police.

Columbus Police believe Solomon was abducted by 43-year-old Andrea Rhoades. Police say she's a white female, 5'11, weighs 201 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Andrea Rhoades' vehicle is a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer with an Indiana license plate number of XVK853.

Anyone with information about the pair's whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.

