UPDATE: Missing 1-year-old boy from Columbus, Indiana found - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a missing 1-year-old boy from Columbus, Indiana has been safely located.

An Amber Alert was issued for Solomon Rhoades, who had last been seen Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in Hope, Indiana, which is near Columbus. The area is about 45 miles south of Indianapolis.

Officials say the child was believed to be in extreme danger.

Columbus Police said Solomon had been taken by 43-year-old Andrea Rhoades.

Both Andrea and Solomon have been located, although authorities have not said exactly where and when the pair were found.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
