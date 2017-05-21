New San Francisco cafe to feature real-live rats - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New San Francisco cafe to feature real-live rats

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: CNN) (Image Courtesy: CNN)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new and unusual tourist attraction will soon be open in San Francisco.

According to AOL.com, pop up eatery "The Rat Cafe" will be open for two days in July at the San Francisco Dungeon.

The restaurant will feature rats that have been rescued and rehabilitated. The rodents will move throughout the restaurant while customers dine.

If a customer feels drawn toward any of the animals, they will be able to adopt one through the nonprofit Rattie Ratz, which rescues, rehabilitates and places the rats up for adoption.

An entrepreneur behind the concept says the goal was to create a "frighteningly funny encounter."

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.