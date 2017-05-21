Louisville-area Texas Roadhouses hosting fundraiser Monday for O - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville-area Texas Roadhouses hosting fundraiser Monday for Officer Nick Rodman's family

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Monday, Louisville-area residents can help the family of late LMPD Officer Nick Rodman by eating at Texas Roadhouse.

Six Texas Roadhouse locations in Kentuckiana will donate 10 percent of all food orders to Officer Rodman's family.

You can dine in or carry out at the following Louisville area locations:

  • 6460 Dutchman's Lane
  • 3322 Outer Loop
  • 4406 Dixie Highway
  • 13321 Shelbyville Road
  • 757 East Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville
  • 207 Commerce Drive in Elizabethtown

Officer Rodman was killed in the line of duty in March.

He left behind a wife and two young children.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.