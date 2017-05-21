Motorcycle Safety Awareness increases as Summer approaches - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Motorcycle Safety Awareness increases as Summer approaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – As the temperatures rise, so will the number of bikers on the roads this Summer in Kentuckiana.

Sunday, a group of riders gathered at Derby City Vibe to urge the importance of sharing the road safely.

“No event of this type has ever been in the state of Kentucky,” said event organizer Whitney McFadden. “When I did move here four years ago and I noticed there was a tremendous amount of fatalities and accidents ... not always was it a fatality but one is too many.”

Sunday’s event was call to action for not only those who ride motorcycles daily, but also for other passing motorists as summer approaches.

“Had a lot of people run me off the road before and just trying to help the people out there be aware. Two wheels. People on cell phones, texting ... that is our biggest problem right now,” said David Faulkner, who owns Derby City vibe and is a biker.

In addition to showing off bikes, education was also a main aspect of the event – teaching how to lift a fallen bike, how to take care of things if you get stranded, and having safety items on your bike like cones.

Motorcycle crashes increase as the weather gets warmer and more hit the roads, the latest crash just last week on northbound I-71 and the Watterson when a biker was killed.

Safety rallies like Sunday’s event are not only for those who ride, but for their loved ones.

“It’s a big problem and it’s a big necessity for the fact that it’s important because even if you don’t ride, like I said, you know somebody that does,” McFadden said.

There was also a 65-mile bike ride through metro Louisville.

