Child dies after being shot in the Russell neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Child dies after being shot in the Russell neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a child was shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night. 

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 8:19 p.m. Sunday as a report of a juvenile shot in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the child, a 7-year-old boy, was shot at a home on West Madison. Police say the boy was inside the home when he was shot. He was not the intended target. It is unclear whether or not he lived there or not. 

The boy was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital where he later died. 

No one else at the scene was injured and there are no suspects at this time. 

If you have any information you're asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.