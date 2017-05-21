Police investigating after child shot in Russell neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after child shot in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a child was shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 8:19 p.m. Sunday as a report of a juvenile shot in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the child, a boy under 10 years old, was shot at a home on West Madison but police are unsure if it happened inside or outside the home. It is also unclear whether or not he lived there or not. 

The boy sustained a critical injury and is undergoing surgery at the hospital. 

No one else at the scene was injured and there are no suspects at this time. 

If you have any information you're asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

