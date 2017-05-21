Louisville dental office provides free care to kids as part of S - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville dental office provides free care to kids as part of Sharing Smiles Day

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeping kids healthy by treating their pearly whites.

Kool Smiles dental offices across the country, including the one in Louisville, provided free dental care for all kids and teenagers Sunday. 

No insurance was needed to see a dentist for the annual Sharing Smiles Day because they say all kids deserve to have a healthy smile. 

They were even sent away with some helpful tips.

"Brushing them two minutes every morning, every night. Flossing, a lot of people don't like to floss. They forget about flossing. That's one of the most important things to get in between the teeth," Brad Bickett said.

Treatments offered include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care. 

Children also leave with a balloon and a toy.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

