LACETT | Cardinals set to begin ACC Baseball Championship - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Cardinals set to begin ACC Baseball Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Cardinals will begin ACC Baseball Championship play Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Cardinals, who enter the event as the number 1 seed will open pool play at 7pm against Notre Dame. Louisville will then play Florida State on Friday at 3pm.

Should the Cardinals advance past pool play, they would then play Saturday in a single elimination semifinal game.

The ACC Championship will be on Sunday at noon. 

