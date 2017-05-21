Orangutan at the Louisville Zoo kisses baby's foot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Orangutan at the Louisville Zoo kisses baby's foot

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was love at first foot at the Louisville Zoo this weekend. 

One of the Orangutans was showing some love to four-month-old Knoxlee Gill. The baby boy's mom says the orangutan was just sitting there not responding or paying attention to anyone until they put Knoxlee up to the glass. That's when the orangutan started giving the little boy's foot some kisses. 

Knoxlee's mom says it was their first visit as a family to the Louisville Zoo.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

