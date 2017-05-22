Babies "R" Us offers creative solutions for parenting tasks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Babies "R" Us wants to help out with some of those more challenging moments of parenting.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined Tara Levitz with Babies"R"Us for some "Parenting Hacks," which are simple creative solutions to parenting tasks.

Throughout the Month of May ("M.O.M.") Babies"R"Us will be releasing a new "hack" each day.

Some are so easy and helpful, you'll say, "Why didn't I think of that?"

Here's some of their helpful hints:

Cup Holder = Mess Holder:

Put a cupcake liner in your child's car seat cup holder, so no matter what your child puts in it (where did they find something sticky and purple?), you know that you can remove it EASILY as soon as you get home…or maybe next week.

Easy Ice Pack:

Wet a clean diaper with water, freeze for a bit and use as a cold compress for bumps or tired eyes when baby's kept you up all night. Ahhh...zzZZZ.

Grips for Your Toddler's Shoes:

Slow down those fast tiny feet with puffy paint on the soles.

Click here for the blog that explains one hint for each day in May.

