'The Greatest Show on Earth' takes its final bow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'The Greatest Show on Earth' takes its final bow

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has shut down the big top.

After 146 years of existence, the circus gave its final performance Sunday evening in Uniondale, New York, outside of New York City.

At the end of the 2 1/2 hour show, Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson led the performers, crew and audience in an emotional rendition of "Auld Lang Syne."

Many in the audience had tears in their eyes as they sang, and performers on the show floor hugged.

Ringling's parent company, Feld Entertainment, announced in January that it would close the production, citing declining attendance and high operating costs.

Animal rights activists had targeted the circus, saying that forcing animals to perform and transporting them around the country amounted to abuse.

In May 2016, the company removed elephants from its shows, but ticket sales continued to decline.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.