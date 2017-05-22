POLICE: Louisville man shot two victims at White Castle restaurant

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.More >>
LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.More >>
Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...More >>
Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...More >>
Police say the incident happened last June.More >>
Police say the incident happened last June.More >>
The suspect is described as a 50-year-old black male, with salt-and-pepper hair, a white t-shirt and blue jeans.More >>
The suspect is described as a 50-year-old black male, with salt-and-pepper hair, a white t-shirt and blue jeans.More >>
When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.More >>
When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.More >>
Police say the victim drove himself to the Fern Creek Fire Department.More >>
Police say the victim drove himself to the Fern Creek Fire Department.More >>
"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."More >>
"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."More >>
Police say a 2-month-old boy was taken to UK Hospital with a number of injuries, including four fractured ribs, one fractured wrist, three subdural hematomas and a lacerated liver.More >>
Police say a 2-month-old boy was taken to UK Hospital with a number of injuries, including four fractured ribs, one fractured wrist, three subdural hematomas and a lacerated liver.More >>