POLICE: Louisville man shot two victims at White Castle restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested on charges of robbery and assault.

Devyn Campbell, 22, was arrested on Saturday.

According to an arrest report, Campbell tried to rob two victims while armed with a handgun on June 11, 2016, at a White Castle located on National Turnpike.

Authorities say Campbell, "approached the victims and demanded cash and property." According to police, the victims refused to hand over their property and began fighting with Campbell.

Police say Campbell fired the gun twice and hit both victims.

Investigators say Campbell ran from the scene and left the gun behind.

The victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Campbell is charged with two counts of assault and robbery.

