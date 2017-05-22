VIDEO: 6-year-old St. Louis boy goes viral for his message agai - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO: 6-year-old St. Louis boy goes viral for his message against violence

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (WDRB) -- A little boy in St. Louis is calling for an end to violence. 

Leanndra Cheatham posted a video of her son, Jeffrey Laney is a six-year-old kindergartener.  On the Facebook video, Jeffrey says he's scared. “A lot of people, people need to stop killing each other around here because this is just making me feel bad.” He goes on to say in the video that more people should turn to religion instead of turning to crime. “I just want people to stop killing each other,” he says.  Jeffrey adds, “Be a grown man and just act good.”

Cheatham originally posted the video on May 15, and it has been shared around the world. She wrote, "My Son has A message for St Louis before bed... Our kids are tired!! wake up people.. Lil J had me in tears.. I can't fail him !! At Six years old !!!"

Cheatham tells KTVI in St. Louis that she hopes the video will cause adults to think about the toll their actions are taking on innocent children.
“We need to value life more and we need to watch what we do around these little ones.”

She also says she received a Facebook message from one man who said he was about to shoot someone in retaliation but decided to put down his gun after watching her son’s entire message.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.