Flynn notifies Senate Intelligence committee that he will invoke Fifth Amendment

Officials say the child was believed to be in extreme danger.

Dozens of trees were uprooted and plenty of repairs were needed the day after the storm.

Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.

The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.

Girl Scouts in Bullitt County learned how to save lives Saturday in response to Kentucky's growing opioid problem.

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents.

That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private interactions between Flynn and the committee.

Flynn's decision comes less than two weeks after the committee issued a subpoena for Flynn's documents as part of the panel's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

Legal experts have said Flynn was unlikely to turn over the personal documents without immunity because he would be waiving some of his constitutional protections by doing so. Flynn has previously sought immunity from "unfair prosecution" to cooperate with the committee.

