Discover everything "strawberry" during the Starlight Strawberry Festival

STARLIGHT, In. (WDRB) -- The 39th Annual Starlight Strawberry Festival takes over Starlight, Indiana Saturday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It's been a family tradition for generations at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

It happens every year on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.

Get in line to pile up the berries at the famous "Build Your Own" Strawberry Shortcake Station and wash it down with the ever-popular frozen strawberry fruit drinks.

The buffet-style fried chicken and ham dinner comes complete with all the traditional fixings, including chicken & dumplings, homemade bread with strawberry butter, corn, slaw, green beans with new potatoes, and dessert.

It's a fun-filled day of food, family-friendly games, bounce house rides, arts and local crafts.

There will be a soap box derby track, booth games, bingo and much more.

Little ones can join in the fun with the Little Miss and Mister Shortcake contest. It's open to boys and girls ages 3 to 6, and the fee is $15.

As always, admission and parking for the festival is FREE!

Click here for directions.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

8am 5k Run/Walk for the Berries

8am-6pm Booths, Games & Kids Inflatables Open

11am-6pm Buffet Style Dinner Served

11am-12pm Homegrown Strawberry Contest

11am Little Miss & Mister Shortcake Contests

12:30pm Strawberry Pie Eating Contest

1pm-6pm Live Music and Entertainment

2pm Auctioning of Championship Berries

4pm Strawberry Pie Eating Contest

6pm Raffle Drawing and Closing

