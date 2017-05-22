Discover everything "strawberry" during the Starlight Strawberry - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Discover everything "strawberry" during the Starlight Strawberry Festival

Posted: Updated:

STARLIGHT, In. (WDRB) -- The 39th Annual Starlight Strawberry Festival takes over Starlight, Indiana Saturday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It's been a family tradition for generations at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

It happens every year on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.

Get in line to pile up the berries at the famous "Build Your Own" Strawberry Shortcake Station and wash it down with the ever-popular frozen strawberry fruit drinks.

The buffet-style fried chicken and ham dinner comes complete with all the traditional fixings, including chicken & dumplings, homemade bread with strawberry butter, corn, slaw, green beans with new potatoes, and dessert.

It's a fun-filled day of food, family-friendly games, bounce house rides, arts and local crafts.

There will be a soap box derby track, booth games, bingo and much more.

Little ones can join in the fun with the Little Miss and Mister Shortcake contest. It's open to boys and girls ages 3 to 6, and the fee is $15.

As always, admission and parking for the festival is FREE!

Click here for directions.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

8am             5k Run/Walk for the Berries
8am-6pm      Booths, Games & Kids Inflatables Open
11am-6pm     Buffet Style Dinner Served
11am-12pm   Homegrown Strawberry Contest
11am            Little Miss & Mister Shortcake Contests
12:30pm       Strawberry Pie Eating Contest
1pm-6pm      Live Music and Entertainment
2pm             Auctioning of Championship Berries
4pm             Strawberry Pie Eating Contest
6pm             Raffle Drawing and Closing

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.