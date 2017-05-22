Indy pole winner robbed at gunpoint at Taco Bell drive-thru near - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indy pole winner robbed at gunpoint at Taco Bell drive-thru near track

Posted: Updated:
Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda on the grid before qualifying for the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix April 28, 2017 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda on the grid before qualifying for the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix April 28, 2017 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB/WXIN) -- Hours after winning the pole position in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, IndyCar driver Scott Dixon and former Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night at a Taco Bell on West 16th Street. 

That's according to an article on WXIN out of Indianapolis. 

The article states that Dixon’s wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, was with him when they were robbed at the restaurant, which is about a half-mile from the track. 

It happened at 10 p.m. as Dixon went through the drive-thru lane at Taco Bell, just four hours after Dixon was awarded the pole by turning laps of 232.164 miles per hour.

According to an IMPD report, "The victims stated two males robbed them at gunpoint and fled north on Berwick (Avenue) on foot."

Two teenagers ages 14 and 15, were later arrested.

Dixon was reportedly driving a vehicle owned by the Honda Motor Corporation at the time of the incident. Honda is Dixon’s prime sponsor in the 500.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media and WXIN News. All rights reserved.

