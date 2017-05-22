Louisville man accused of using Facebook to send nude images to young boys

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing felony charges after police say he opened numerous Facebook accounts and used them to send nude images to young boys in Allen County, Kentucky.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened between Oct. 11, 2016 and Oct. 31, 2016. Scottsburg Police say 41-year-old Joshua Yahn sent nude images of himself to two juveniles.

When one of the boys' parents found out, they contacted police.

Police say Yahn was warned to stop, but he refused. According to the warrant, Yahn had two Facebook accounts, and when both of them were blocked, he briefly opened a third, but quickly deleted it.

Police say they executed a search warrant at Yahn's home, and on his person, on April 12. Yahn was then asked to come to the police department and answer a few questions.

Police say they asked him if he knew why they were there, and he said yes -- that he knew he was being questioned for sending nude images of himself.

"He said he knew it was wrong," the arrest warrant states.

The warrant was issued for his arrest on May 5. He was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections on May 10. Since then, he has been transferred to the Allen County Detention Center, where he is facing two counts of engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses, and one count of harassing communications.

Yahn's place of residence is listed as Louisville at the time of his arrest. It's not clear where he was living in October, when he allegedly sent the images.

