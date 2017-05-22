Motorcycle racing champ Nicky Hayden 'The Kentucky Kid' dies fol - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Motorcycle racing champ Nicky Hayden 'The Kentucky Kid' dies following accident in Italy

Posted: Updated:

CESENA, Italy (AP) -- American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has died.

The Owensboro, Kentucky native was hit by a car on May 17 while training on his bicycle in Italy. The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, where Hayden had been treated says Hayden suffered  severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to the Bufalini facility following the incident on the Rimini coast.

The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006, finishing narrowly ahead of Italian great Valentino Rossi. Hayden is 13th in this season's Superbike standings.

Several family members flew in from the United States, including his mother and brother. Hayden's father is too ill to travel.

