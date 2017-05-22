Bag of Moon dust to be auctioned off in July - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bag of Moon dust to be auctioned off in July

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a chance to literally own part of the Moon.

A bag full of Moon dust is going up for auction. Neil Armstrong stuffed the sack with the world's first sample of lunar rocks during the Apollo 11 mission.

That was in 1969.

NASA lost the bag years later and mistakenly auctioned it off with other memorabilia.

The bag is set to go up for auction in July and could get up to $4 million. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

