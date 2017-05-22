Used clothing store in Minnesota gets surprise donation of marij - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Used clothing store in Minnesota gets surprise donation of marijuana

Posted: Updated:

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) - Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some used children's clothes at a suburban Minneapolis shop.

The Maplewood Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of the surprise donation to the Once Upon a Child store with an invitation to the owner to come in and claim it.

Not surprisingly, no one has come forward yet.

The drug was divided up into dozens of little plastic bags. Police Chief Paul Schnell says because it was packaged for distribution or sale, its owner, if identified, could face a felony charge that would carry a sentence of more than a year in jail.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

