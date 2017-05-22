Nationwide recall issued for Nathan's Famous and Beef Master hot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nationwide recall issued for Nathan's Famous and Beef Master hot dogs

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- A nationwide recall has been issued for two popular brands of hot dogs. 

Cincinnati's John Morrell and Company is recalling approximately 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated with metal. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the beef franks items were produced on January 26, 2017. The following products are subject to recall: 

  • 14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.
  • 16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received three complaints of metal objects in the beef frank product packages. But there are no confirmed reports of illness related to the hot dogs. 

Anyone who bought the recalled hot dogs should not eat them. They should throw them away of take them back to where they were purchased. 

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1 (877) 933-4625. 

