TV's Judge Judy gives commencement speech in West Virginia - WDRB 41 Louisville News

TV's Judge Judy gives commencement speech in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Syndicated television's Judge Judy has told graduating high school seniors in West Virginia to fill their lives and work with passion.

Media outlets report Judy Sheindlin gave the keynote address Saturday at the commencement for South Charleston High School graduates at the Charleston Civic Center.

The retired New York family court judge told the graduates they only have one chance to make a first impression. She suggested the graduates make their journeys through life "exciting, fulfilling and honorable."

South Charleston High student Sophia Mallory won a national essay contest for the right to have Sheindlin come speak to the graduates.

Mallory says she hoped Sheindlin's speech brought some positive attention to West Virginia.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.