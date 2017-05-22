1 person dies after crash on Outer Loop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person dies after crash on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash on Outer Loop. 

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday near National Turnpike. That's where police say the driver of a maroon SUV lost control and crossed the center line, hitting a gold Oldsmobile.

The driver of the Oldsmobile died at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

A passenger in the Oldsmobile was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Police are still trying to determine what exactly caused the crash -- and whether alcohol was a factor.

