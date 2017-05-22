Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

Posted: Updated:
David T. Scobey David T. Scobey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday near National Turnpike. LMPD says the driver of a maroon SUV, 35-year-old David Thomas Scobey, lost control and crossed the center line, hitting a gold Oldsmobile.

The driver of the Oldsmobile died at the scene. His or her identity has not yet been released.

A passenger in the Oldsmobile was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Scobey, who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, is charged with murder, assault, wanton endangerment, DUI and reckless driving.

