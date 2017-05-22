Police responding to fatal crash near Outer Loop and National Tu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police responding to fatal crash near Outer Loop and National Turnpike

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are responding to a fatal crash that took place near the intersection of Outer Loop and National Turnpike.

According to Metrosafe dispatchers, the crash took place just after 12:15 p.m. Monday and involved at least two vehicles.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

