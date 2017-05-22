VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murder 'unacceptable'; pledges to announce solutions

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is speaking out about the murder of a 7-year-old boy Sunday night -- and he's pledging to do something about it.

In a Facebook Live video posted Monday afternoon, Bevin called the shooting death "unacceptable."

"This has got to end," he said. "This kind of insanity is just out of control."

"We've got a huge cultural problem here in Kentucky -- we truly do -- and in America, for that matter," Bevin said. "The lack of appreciation for human life, the disregard for human life from beginning to end is becoming increasingly evident, as we see people using guns as toys -- guns as a way of expressing their emotion and their anger at things."

Bevin said that, next week, he plans to "call together a group of individuals" and hold a news conference to announce a plan of action.

"I have a solution that has nothing to do with politics," Bevin said. "It has nothing to do with spending more money. It has nothing to do with more police on the streets. It has everything to do about engaging you as members of our communities."

Bevin did not elaborate further, other than to say that his proposal will involve, "very specific, simple things that will cost you nothing but some of your time and some of your attention."

A transcript of Bevin's comments is included below:

This is a topic that I wish I didn’t need to talk about. Last night, there was a young boy, Dequante Hobbs, 7-years-old, in Louisville, who was shot and killed. He’s the 49th murder – the 49th homicide this year in Louisville. For all I know, even as I record this, we may be above 50. This is unacceptable. This is a record number to this point in any given year, which is on top of the record last year, which was on top of the record the year before that. This has got to end. This kind of insanity is just out of control. Behind me there is a playground here. There are bunch of kids who just left here and are getting on buses. These are kids like little Dequante – a first-grader who was just about to finish up his school year, his first grade year, and head out into the summer like every other kid. Kids in our cities – every one of our cities – Louisville, Lexington, northern Kentucky -- every one of our urban areas, Paducah, Owensboro, these kids should have an expectation that they can sit safely in their own home without being killed by random gunfire. We’ve got a huge cultural problem here in Kentucky – we truly do – and in America, for that matter. The lack of appreciation for human life, the disregard for human life from beginning to end is becoming increasingly evident, as we see people who use guns as toys – guns as a way of expressing their emotion and their anger at things. Next week, I’m going to call together a group of individuals. I’ll have a press conference and I’m going to announce to you exactly what it will be sometime within the next week. Information will come out to the media. I’m gonna also make sure that this is available to those of you in the private arena who are interested in this topic. If you want to be a part of the solution, then stay tuned because I’m gonna call on you. I have a solution that has nothing to do with politics. It has nothing to do with spending more money. It has nothing to do with more police on the streets. It has everything to do about engaging you as members of our communities – as people who understand the importance of the fact that this is a cultural problem. It is a community problem. It is a spiritual problem. It is an economic problem. But frankly every one of those things is touched by us as individuals – touches us as individuals. And it is our job – it’s our responsibility, starting with me as Governor, starting with each and every one of you, and everyone that you know. It isn’t just about these communities where it’s happening. It’s about everywhere in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. So if you’re interested in being engaged, stay in close contact with us. Follow along, because we are going to come up with very specific, simple things that will cost you nothing, but some of your time and some of your attention. So we will stay tuned on this, and please keep engaged with us.

