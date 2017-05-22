City kicks off Cultural Pass, Summer Reading for children, teens

One person is dead after a crash on Outer Loop this afternoon.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Child dies after being shot in the Russell neighborhood

The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

RAW VIDEO: Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is encouraging local students to keep learning even when class is out.

Fischer helped unveil the Louisville Free Public Library's Summer Reading program and the 2017 Cultural Pass.

The programs are designed to keep kids engaged and prevent summer learning loss.

Even Wally the wallaby from the Louisville Zoo was there to help promote summer camps and events going on at the zoo.

"I am proud to say, and pointing to all these programs, there is no reason why anybody should be able to say I'm bored this summer. There is something for everybody." Fischer says "The main thing is just get involved, and find something. If your friends are saying no that's lame, say come on let's give it a chance."

The Super Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Showcase is Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will include performances crafts and activities. Among the groups taking part are the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Science Center, Frazier History Museum, Kentucky Shakespeare, and more. For more information, visit www.LFPL.org/Kids or call (502) 574-1620.

The Cultural Pass provides free access to 38 of Greater Louisville's arts and cultural institutions for children and young adults to age 21. The Pass is valid from June 3 to Aug. 12 for one-time general admission at each of the participating institutions.

The 2017 Cultural Pass and Summer Reading materials are available now at any Louisville Free Public Library branch and any Metro Louisville Community Center.

Pass holders can register and track the progress of their Cultural Pass online and are encouraged to visit as many venues as they are able during the summer. Children with 5 or more documented visits receive a Cultural Pass giveaway prize and will be entered into a drawing to win additional prizes.

To learn more about the Cultural Pass, visit www.fundforthearts.org/2017culturalpass.

To pre-register for Summer Reading, visit www.LFPL.org/SummerReading, or call (502) 574-1620.

Other summer program highlights

Jefferson County Public Schools: JCPS is offering camps this summer to assist English as a Second Language students.

The Louisville Zoo is a living classroom with something to learn all year long. When kids are out of school, it's the perfect place to keep minds active and engaged with amazing animal species from around the globe or one of the Zoo's many summer camps.

Metro Parks & Recreation: Five community centers -- Beechmont, Cyril Allgeier, Douglass, Southwick and Sun Valley - will have summer camps with structured programming, games, field trips and other activities. Fees range from $65 to $95.

Other centers will be offering open programming, meaning kids can shoot hoops, use the public Wi-Fi or computer lab, or maybe just relax and read a book.

Metro Parks' four outdoor pools - at Camp Taylor, Nelson Hornbeck (Fairdale), Algonquin and Sun Valley parks - open Memorial Day weekend. Metro Parks also offers 30 spraygrounds and spraypads at parks throughout the community.

