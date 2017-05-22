One arrested; North English Station Road reopens following polic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One arrested; North English Station Road reopens following police activity

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police situation on North English Station Road is over, after Louisville Metro Police arrest a man at a local gun range. 

A MetroSafe supervisor says the man had been pointing a gun at his own head at the Point Blank Range and Gun Shop. He is now in custody. 

North English Station Road has reopened between Shelbyville Road and Aiken Road. The nearby Walmart has also allowing customers back into the building. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

