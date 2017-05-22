Police activity at local gun range shuts down North English Stat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police activity at local gun range shuts down North English Station Road in Middletown

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police situation on North English Station Road is forcing Louisville Metro Police to shut down North English Station Road in Middletown.

A MetroSafe supervisor says a man is pointing a gun at his head at the Point Blank Range and Gun Shop.

North English Station Road is closed between Shelbyville Road and Aiken Road. The nearby Walmart has also been evacuated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

