Louisville's mayor announces plans for 13th annual Memorial Day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's mayor announces plans for 13th annual Memorial Day 'Hike, Bike and Paddle' event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is asking residents to honor our veterans this Memorial Day by turning off the television and going outside.

On Monday, Mayor Fischer announced plans for this year's Hike, Bike and Paddle event. It's the 13th year for the Memorial and Labor Day staple, which encourages everyone to be more active and get healthy.

There's something for every fitness level, including cycling, walking and paddle-boarding. There are new cycling and hiking routes this year, and much more.

"This event draws thousands and thousands of people here to the Great Lawn for cycling, paddling, yoga, tai chi, pickleball -- you name it, we're doing it," Mayor Fischer said.

Freebies include Subway gift cards, bike helmets and t-shirts for early risers.

The activities start on Memorial Day at 8:30 a.m. at Waterfront Park.

