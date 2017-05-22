Jefferson County Coroner looking for next of kin for 59-year-old - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jefferson County Coroner looking for next of kin for 59-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin for Daniel Hayes.

Hayes is a 59-year-old back man who lives in Louisville.

If you know anything on his whereabouts, you're asked to call Coroner Scott Russ at 502-574-0139.

