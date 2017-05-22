Authorities identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-65 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after he was hit by a car while he was walking in the southbound lanes of I-65 Thursday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 54-year-old Todd E. Tripton. Tripton lived in the 8300 block of Preston Highway.

Louisville Metro Police say it happened around 10:15 p.m. near the Arthur Street exit. Tripton was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was attributed to multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner's office.

Witnesses on the scene told police a man was staggering on the interstate before he was hit by two vehicles. LMPD doesn't know why he was walking on the interstate.

I-65 south was closed for several hours, but reopened just before 1 a.m. Friday.

