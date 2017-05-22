Authorities identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-65

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.More >>
LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.More >>
The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.More >>
The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.More >>
LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.More >>
LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.More >>
Police say the incident happened last June.More >>
Police say the incident happened last June.More >>
The Owensboro, Kentucky native was 35-years-old.More >>
The Owensboro, Kentucky native was 35-years-old.More >>
Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...More >>
Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...More >>
One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.More >>
One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.More >>
One person is dead after a crash on Outer Loop this afternoon.More >>
One person is dead after a crash on Outer Loop this afternoon.More >>