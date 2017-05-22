Norton Audubon Hospital to give patients private rooms with new $107 million expansion

One person is dead after a crash on Outer Loop this afternoon.

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Norton Audubon Hospital is making visits feel a little less painful by coughing up $107 million for new facilities.

The hospital on Poplar Level Road is transplanting its helicopter landing, part of its Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and Open Heart Unit into a new building addition. The bottom of the new building will be used for parking, adding nearly 250 new spaces.

“Parking is our biggest challenge through the entire project,” said Jon Cooper, Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Audubon Hospital.

With 70 new, private-patient beds, the move will give patients their own rooms. The new layout will also help the flow and efficiency of the Emergency Department.

“When [patients are] sick or when they're coming in after surgery, people want to be by themselves and with their family,” Cooper said.

Part of the project will also rehab the inside of the existing building that was built in the late 1970s. The entrance and patient rooms are getting facelifts. Some of the rooms have already opened, but several still need doctoring.

"We started opening up phases on the interior of the hospital six or seven months ago," said George McMinn, Senior Project Executive with Messer Construction Company.

The new building addition is halfway completed and is scheduled to open in spring of 2018. The entire project should be done on time and on schedule by 2019.

