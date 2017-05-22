Norton Audubon Hospital to give patients private rooms with new - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Norton Audubon Hospital to give patients private rooms with new $107 million expansion

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Norton Audubon Hospital is making visits feel a little less painful by coughing up $107 million for new facilities.

The hospital on Poplar Level Road is transplanting its helicopter landing, part of its Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and Open Heart Unit into a new building addition. The bottom of the new building will be used for parking, adding nearly 250 new spaces.  

“Parking is our biggest challenge through the entire project,” said Jon Cooper, Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Audubon Hospital.

With 70 new, private-patient beds, the move will give patients their own rooms. The new layout will also help the flow and efficiency of the Emergency Department.

“When [patients are] sick or when they're coming in after surgery, people want to be by themselves and with their family,” Cooper said.

Part of the project will also rehab the inside of the existing building that was built in the late 1970s. The entrance and patient rooms are getting facelifts. Some of the rooms have already opened, but several still need doctoring.

"We started opening up phases on the interior of the hospital six or seven months ago," said George McMinn, Senior Project Executive with Messer Construction Company.

The new building addition is halfway completed and is scheduled to open in spring of 2018. The entire project should be done on time and on schedule by 2019. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.