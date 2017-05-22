Suspected suicide bomber kills 22 people at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

The one person taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police.

The one person taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police.

The owner of Wildlife in Need fired back at PETA on Monday another complaint that alleges animal abuse against a bear cub.

The owner of Wildlife in Need fired back at PETA on Monday another complaint that alleges animal abuse against a bear cub.

Wildlife in Need owner responds to alleged abuse of bear cub

Wildlife in Need owner responds to alleged abuse of bear cub

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

MANCHESTER, England (CNN) -- Monday's attack outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena killed at least 22 people, including children, and was carried out by a lone suspect carrying a bomb, Manchester Police said.

"The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity," said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

While police believe the suspect was acting alone, investigations are ongoing to establish if he was part of a network.

As many as 400 police were deployed overnight, Hopkins said early Tuesday. He added that residents should expect to see more armed officers on the streets.

The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.

"Ariana was off the stage, she'd finished her set," he told CNN. "I looked around because I heard this big bang, people screaming and crying and flooded towards the stage."

After the initial incident, police carried out a precautionary controlled explosion nearby but the item turned out to be discarded clothing, not a "suspicious item," Greater Manchester Police said.

Earlier police had warned people to stay away from Manchester Arena after reports of two loud explosions. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK, on her European and Latin American tour.

Ivo Delgado, a witness, told CNN he heard one explosion after the concert ended. He said there was smoke in a main corridor outside the arena seating and stage area as he and others were heading out of the building.

"It was a really big explosion. Everybody started screaming and running," he said.

Delgado said: "There were people on the floor ... There was a lot of confusion."

Simran Rayarel, 16, was in the VIP area when she heard the blast. "I heard the bang (and) everyone froze. Then madness broke out," she said.

"I saw everyone running, I fell onto the seats on the floor my friend lifted me up."

Social media posts from the scene showed panicked concertgoers running down the arena's stairs in an attempt to get away.

Video from near the scene showed a caravan of ambulances heading to the arena.

Universal Music Group, parent company for Grande's record label, Republic Records, posted a statement on Facebook.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of tonight's devastating event in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy," the post says.

British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement, confirming that police are treating the incident as a terror attack.

"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

The leader of Britain's Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, offered support on Twitter. "Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."

If confirmed as a terror incident, it would be the deadliest attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings, which killed 52 people.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.