Diversion program aimed at giving Louisville kids a second chance contributes to rise in juvenile crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new law may be making the fight with juvenile crime in Louisville a tougher battle to win.

"Previously, juveniles were only eligible for up to two diversion opportunities," said J.R. Hopson, Juvenile Service Manager for Kentucky's Administrative office of the court. "The bill now allows the kids to have access for up to four diversions."

More Minors Tied To More Serious Crimes

"People dying like every single day," said 17-year-old Tavon Yelder. "Like ever day I go home, I see an ambulance on the street somewhere."

"I could have been got killed," he said, recounting a shooting near a TARC bus stop. "I guess it was just God, because I've been spared a couple times."

"He got murder," Yelder said. "He found a gun and wound up getting caught doing something stupid."

Kentucky seals juvenile records, but SB 200 required extensive recidivism tracking. WDRB News filed freedom of information act requests on recidivism numbers specific to Jefferson County after the bill's passage.

As the number of juveniles receiving diversion increases, so goes the number of those re-offending with serious/violent crimes. In 2015, 1,173 minors received diversion, and 58 returned with serious/violent charges.

The 2017, totals are on track to reach 2,000 minors on diversion and 300 returning with serious/violent charges.

Senate Bill 200 also created a juvenile justice oversight council to oversee the implementation and impact of the legislation.

"If a 12-year-old is out doing armed robberies, there's a bigger problem," Parks said. "We need to attack the bigger problem and figure out, A, how come no one knew where you were ,and if they knew why, were they letting you do the things you were doing? And B, why were you doing that? Is it Because you need food? Is it because you need clothes?"

Hopson manages all the CDWs in the state. He said diversion contains, "some component of prevention, education, accountability and treatment if necessary within each agreement."

"I understand the concern about the offense and re-offending at those levels, and I assure you that is something we are working on as a program, " he said.

The Cycle

"I got to stop hanging with the same people," he said. "Can't be around the same people. I feel like I'm in a whole lot of stuff just cause of people."

The counselor offers job placement, help with school and therapy for trauma, but Yelder didn't return for class the next day.

