GoFundMe page set up to help pay for funeral of Louisville teena - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GoFundMe page set up to help pay for funeral of Louisville teenager killed in car crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral services will be held Friday for a Louisville high school student hit and killed by a car. 

Lunden Pope, 17, was hit on Popular Level Road on Thursday and died of her injuries early Friday morning. She was a senior at Seneca High School and was supposed to graduate this week. 

Instead, her funeral will be holding her funeral Friday at St. Stephen Church.  

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Seneca High School senior dies in pedestrian crash on Poplar Level Road

