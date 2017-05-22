City of Salem asks for donations to aid cleanup effort after dev - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Salem asks for donations to aid cleanup effort after devastating flood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donations are pouring in the help the victims of last week's flood in Salem, Indiana, so the city has created an Emergency Flood Fund to collect and distribute the money quickly.

Flood waters swept over the city Friday, devastating homes and businesses.

Officials are working with various agencies and law enforcement to identify those hardest hit. Mayor Troy Merry vows 100 percent of the donations will go directly to residents most effected.

To donate, you're asked to call 812-883-4265 or send a check to 2017 Emergency Flood Fund, 201 E. Market Street, Suite 101, Salem, IN 47167.

