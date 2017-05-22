Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

One of the orangutan's gave a four-month-old kisses through the glass.

The one person taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD is investigating after a 7-year-old child was fatally shot in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Child dies after being shot in the Russell neighborhood

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

The additional cuts to medicaid, pensions and welfare included in the budget.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fifth time in less than a year, the family of a 7-year-old shot and killed is dealing with tragedy.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

His family said he was a first grader at Wellington Elementary.

LMPD Homicide Detective Lt. Emily McKinley said Monday the child was shot while he was inside his home eating at snack at the kitchen table and playing with an iPad before going to bed.

"He wanted a piece of cake. I was about to get him ready for school and bed," said Dequante's mother, Michesha Norment. "He was on his tablet, and they shot him through the kitchen window right there, and they hit my baby in his neck."

McKinley didn't mince words when she briefed reporters about the incident Monday morning.

"Last night was absolutely horrible," she said. "It was horrible for the family to go through, for our officers to go through, for our detectives to go through."

McKinley says someone fired during some sort of fight in the backyard of a house located behind or near the home where the child was shot.

WDRB News has learned through family members that this is not the first time Dequante’s family has dealt with tragedy.

His aunt, Jackie Partee, says she is the grandmother of Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway, two teenagers who were stabbed to death and then dumped in the Shawnee neighborhood almost exactly a year ago.

“Y'all need to stop all this doggone killing,” Partee said Monday. “All this killing don't make sense. None at all.”

Jaylin Hobbs ,who was shot and killed earlier this year on Kentucky Derby day was Dequante's cousin. And Dequante's second cousin, 14-year-old Troyvonte Hurt, also as known as “Fat Daddy,” was shot and killed in the Smoketown neighborhood last August.

The family is expected to hold a vigil at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Madison and WJ Hodge Streets.

