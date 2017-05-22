Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fifth time in less than a year, the family of a 7-year-old shot and killed is dealing with tragedy. 

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

His family said he was a first grader at Wellington Elementary. 

LMPD Homicide Detective Lt. Emily McKinley said Monday the child was shot while he was inside his home eating at snack at the kitchen table and playing with an iPad before going to bed.

"He wanted a piece of cake. I was about to get him ready for school and bed," said Dequante's mother, Michesha Norment. "He was on his tablet, and they shot him through the kitchen window right there, and they hit my baby in his neck." 

McKinley didn't mince words when she briefed reporters about the incident Monday morning.

"Last night was absolutely horrible," she said. "It was horrible for the family to go through, for our officers to go through, for our detectives to go through."

McKinley says someone fired during some sort of fight in the backyard of a house located behind or near the home where the child was shot.

WDRB News has learned through family members that this is not the first time Dequante’s family has dealt with tragedy.

His aunt, Jackie Partee, says she is the grandmother of Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway, two teenagers who were stabbed to death and then dumped in the Shawnee neighborhood almost exactly a year ago.

“Y'all need to stop all this doggone killing,” Partee said Monday. “All this killing don't make sense. None at all.”

Jaylin Hobbs ,who was shot and killed earlier this year on Kentucky Derby day was Dequante's cousin. And Dequante's second cousin, 14-year-old Troyvonte Hurt, also as known as “Fat Daddy,” was shot and killed in the Smoketown neighborhood last August.

The family is expected to hold a vigil at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Madison and WJ Hodge Streets.

Related Stories:

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murder 'unacceptable'; pledges to announce solutions

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.