New grill technology helps you avoid the top 5 mistakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Summer means its time to break out the grills.

Weber has a new grill out that can help you get your steaks, burgers and more to the perfect temperature. Sensors sent to your cell phone let you know when the meat is ten minutes from the desired temperature.

Jim Lehrer from Brownsboro Hardware and Paint has the top five grilling mistakes:

1. Check your propane level. You'd hate to run out in the middle of grilling. Full tanks weigh 38 pounds; empty tanks weigh 18 pounds.

2. Clean the grill before you start grilling. Preheat to 500 degrees and then use a good grill brush.

3. Use a meat thermometer.

4. Do not over flip or press your burgers. You will lose all the great juicy flavor when you over do it.

5. Do not grill cold food. Let your meat sit out for 10-20 minutes before putting it on the grill.

Jim Lehrer also offered a recipe for Roasted Peaches & Pralines .

4 ripe peaches (unpeeled)

¾ cup brown sugar

¼ cup flour

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ginger

¼ tsp nutmeg

3 tbsp butter plus 3 tbsp butter

¼ cup pecans (chopped)

Cut the peaches in half and remove pits. Core the center from each of the peach halves. Place peaches in the baking dish cut side up.

In a medium bowl, stir the brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, salt, ginger and nutmeg until completely blended. Add 3 tbsp cubed butter to mixture, using a cork to cut the butter into dry ingredients until pea size. Add chopped pecans to mixture. Mix well.

Place remaining butter in bottom of pan. Place 2 tbsp of filling into center of each peach half. Place baking dish on the grid. Cook on the grill for 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

