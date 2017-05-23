In Jerusalem, Trump solemnly remembers Holocaust victims

President Donald Trump has opened his first visit to Israel, one aimed at testing the waters for jumpstarting the region's dormant peace process.

Bill Cosby has arrived at the Pittsburgh courthouse, where jurors will be selected in the sexual assault case against him

President Donald Trump opened his first visit to Israel Monday saying he sees growing recognition among Muslim nations that they share a "common cause" with Israel in their determination to counter threats posed by Iran

Attorneys for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn say an "escalating public frenzy" and the appointment of a special counsel have created a legally dangerous environment for him to cooperate with congressional investigations

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack

Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy plunged a roller coaster into the sea, the ride has been replaced safely inland this time

Despite raising red flags at Los Angeles International Airport, a man cited by airport police and traveling to Hawaii with no luggage was allowed to board an American Airlines flight.

Among 10 Things to Know: Apparent suicide bomber at Ariana Grande concert kills 22; Trump condemns 'evil losers' who carried out concert attack in England; Trump administration sending Congress $4.1 trillion budget.

The typical CEO at the biggest U.S. companies made $11.5 million last year, according to a study by executive data firm Equilar for The Associated Press.

Manchester police say an apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police said Tuesday was being treated as a terrorist attack.

President Donald Trump's first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.

Former CIA Director John Brennan to testify publicly before Congress, could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.

JERUSALEM (AP) - President Donald Trump solemnly paid tribute Tuesday to the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust, calling on the world to never forget "history's darkest hour."

On a visit to the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem, the president and first lady Melania Trump laid a wreath on a stone slab under which ashes from some of those killed in concentration camps are buried. They were joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, as well as daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are both White House senior advisers.

Trump spoke on his fourth and final day in the Middle East. Earlier Tuesday, his motorcade crossed through the barrier surrounding biblical Bethlehem for a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, where he pressed for progress on the dormant peace process.

If Israel and the Palestinians can forge an agreement, it can "begin a process of peace all throughout the Middle East," Trump said.

Abbas said he was keen to "keep the door open to dialogue with our Israeli neighbors." He reiterated the Palestinians' demands, including establishing a capital in East Jerusalem, territory Israel claims as well, insisting that "our problem is not with the Jewish religion, it's with the occupation and settlements, and with Israel not recognizing the state of Palestine."

Trump also condemned Monday night's deadly explosion at a concert in England, calling those who carried out the attack "evil losers."

"The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever," Trump said. "This wicked ideology must be obliterated."

The White House said Trump was being updated on the attacks in Manchester, England, by his national security team. More than 20 people were killed by an apparent suicide bomber. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

"So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life," Trump said, echoing the theme he presented during his meetings with Arab leaders in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The White House said it was Trump's idea to use the term "evil losers."

Trump declared that he would not call the attackers "monsters," a term he believes they would prefer, instead choosing "losers," a longtime favorite Trump insult and one he has directed at comedian Rosie O'Donnell, Cher and others.

Trump's visit to Jerusalem has been laden with religious symbolism. He toured the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which by Christian tradition is where Jesus was crucified and the location of his tomb. Wearing a black skullcap, he became the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, the most holy site at which Jews can pray.

Trump was also joined at the wall by his family, who separated by gender to pray. The president and Kushner visited one side, while the first daughter and first lady visited a portion of the site reserved for women. Trump approached alone and placed his hand on the stone.

The visit raised questions about whether the U.S. would indicate the site is Israeli territory. The U.S. has never recognized Israeli sovereignty over parts of the Old City seized in the 1967 war.

The White House struggled to answer the question. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley declared the site part of Israel, while U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday dodged the question. Trump himself never commented.

The president also unexpectedly offered a new defense of his disclosure of classified information to Russian diplomats in a recent Oval Office meeting. Standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he argued he never mentioned Israel, the source of the classified intelligence, according to various officials - something he has not been accused of doing.

"So you have another story wrong," he told reporters.

Netanyahu played down what has appeared to be a violation of an intelligence-sharing agreement with his country, saying U.S.-Israeli intelligence cooperation is "terrific." But Trump's offhand remark was another stark reminder that his troubles at home, including the investigation of his campaign's ties to Russia and his firing of FBI Director James Comey, have followed him across the ocean.

The moment was an abrupt interruption of an otherwise warm and smooth welcome for Trump to the Holy Land. After years of butting heads with Trump's predecessor, Netanyahu celebrated a new American president's arrival as a moment of hope in the stalled peace talks between Israel and Palestinians.

"I also look forward to working closely with you to advance peace in our region, because you have noted so succinctly that common dangers are turning former enemies into partners," Netanyahu said. "It won't be simple. But for the first time in many years - and, Mr. President, for the first time in my lifetime - I see a real hope for change."

Netanyahu and Abbas were not scheduled to meet during Trump's visit. Both men met separately with Trump at the White House in recent months.

