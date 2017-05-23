Police arrest suspect in connection with Taylor Boulevard homici - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest suspect in connection with Taylor Boulevard homicide

Posted: Updated:
Robert Crittenden (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Robert Crittenden (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Taylor Boulevard last Tuesday.

Robert Crittenden, 22, was arrested Monday night at 41st and Main Streets.

An arrest report says Crittenden and unidentified co-defendants arrived at a home in the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard to conduct a drug deal on May 16

Police say Crittenden and the co-defendants went inside the home with plans to rob the victim.

Officials say the robbery went bad and the victim, David Everly, was shot and killed.

Crittenden is charged with murder and first-degree robbery.

There's no word on the exact charges being brought against Crittenden's co-defendants.

He is expected in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News.

