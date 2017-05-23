2-year-old girl hit and killed by truck in Westport, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2-year-old girl hit and killed by truck in Westport, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a 2-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a truck in Westport, Indiana.

A news release says Indiana State Police responded Monday around 9 p.m. to a report that a child was hit by a truck on State Road 3 in Westport, which is located in Sand Creek Township in Decatur County.

Investigators say the child, identified by police as Lena Snowden, was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet pickup.

According to police, the pickup truck was going north on State Road 3 and approaching Main Street.

Authorities say the child entered the roadway from the Pine Lake Apartments into the path of the truck. Police say the driver was not able to avoid hitting the child.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Decatur County coroner.

The driver was not injured. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been involved, though police say toxicology results are pending.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

