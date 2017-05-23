Hot rides roll into Portland during the Beatersville Car and Bike Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beatersville Car and Bike Show is a traditional rod and custom show at Tim Faulkner Gallery on Sunday, May 28.

The 12th annual event features more than 600 pre-1968, cars, trucks and motorcycles from all over the mid-west.

Bands, vendors, Miss Beatersville contest and much more will be set up in the Warehouse District at 15th and Portland Avenue.

Gates open at 10 a.m. at 1501 West Main Street.

Judging starts around 2 p.m. and trophies will be given out around 7 p.m.

$10 general admission, 12 & Under FREE with an adult admission.

Click here to get connected with Beatersville Car and Bike Show.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

