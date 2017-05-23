Louisville Zoo asking for the public to vote on names for maned - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo asking for the public to vote on names for maned wolf pups

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is asking for the public's help to name two female maned wolf pups that were born on February 14, according to a news release.

The pups, the first to be born at the Zoo in 10 years, were born to wolves Sadie and Rocko, both of whom are 5 years old.

The Zoo has settled on five sets of names that the public can choose from. Below are those sets, along with the reasons why the Zoo selected them as possible names, according to the news release:

Marcelle and Angela
Named for Louisville Zoo staff members who have been heavily involved with important maned wolf conservation and education - longtime retired Education Director Marcelle Gianelloni and maned wolf keeper Angela Johnson.

Ginger and Ruby Rudy
Named for Ginger Eye, the senior maned wolf keeper at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute who shared her knowledge about maned wolves with our keeper staff. Ginger is also the orangish-brown color of the maned wolf coat. Ruby is from the Latin word rubeus meaning "red" (also similar to the coat color of some maned wolves). The name Rudy was chosen for the Louisville-based pet food company Rudy's Greens that worked with keeper staff to formulate a special custom blend to address the nutritional needs of the Zoo's maned wolves.

Winona and Tahshah
Winona is Sioux for "firstborn daughter"; the Sioux are groups of Native American tribes and First Nations peoples in North America. Tahshah is Caddo for "wolf"; the Caddo Nation is a confederacy of several Southeastern Native American tribes.

Ramona and Beatrice
Named after the two sisters in the Beverly Cleary kids' books, "Beezus and Ramona."

Cora and Catina
Cora is short for "Coração," meaning "heart" in Portuguese. The pups were born on Valentine's Day. Catina is a Portuguese name for "girls," meaning "pure."

For the contest rules and explanation of how to vote, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

