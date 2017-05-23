Louisville Zoo asking for the public to vote on names for maned wolf pups

A new law may be making the fight with juvenile crime in Louisville a tougher battle to win.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is asking for the public's help to name two female maned wolf pups that were born on February 14, according to a news release.

The pups, the first to be born at the Zoo in 10 years, were born to wolves Sadie and Rocko, both of whom are 5 years old.

The Zoo has settled on five sets of names that the public can choose from. Below are those sets, along with the reasons why the Zoo selected them as possible names, according to the news release:

Marcelle and Angela

Named for Louisville Zoo staff members who have been heavily involved with important maned wolf conservation and education - longtime retired Education Director Marcelle Gianelloni and maned wolf keeper Angela Johnson.

Ginger and Ruby Rudy

Named for Ginger Eye, the senior maned wolf keeper at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute who shared her knowledge about maned wolves with our keeper staff. Ginger is also the orangish-brown color of the maned wolf coat. Ruby is from the Latin word rubeus meaning "red" (also similar to the coat color of some maned wolves). The name Rudy was chosen for the Louisville-based pet food company Rudy's Greens that worked with keeper staff to formulate a special custom blend to address the nutritional needs of the Zoo's maned wolves.

Winona and Tahshah

Winona is Sioux for "firstborn daughter"; the Sioux are groups of Native American tribes and First Nations peoples in North America. Tahshah is Caddo for "wolf"; the Caddo Nation is a confederacy of several Southeastern Native American tribes.

Ramona and Beatrice

Named after the two sisters in the Beverly Cleary kids' books, "Beezus and Ramona."

Cora and Catina

Cora is short for "Coração," meaning "heart" in Portuguese. The pups were born on Valentine's Day. Catina is a Portuguese name for "girls," meaning "pure."

For the contest rules and explanation of how to vote, CLICK HERE.

