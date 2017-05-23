Gov. Bevin appoints Tom Delacenserie as president, CEO of Kentucky Lottery Corp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed Tom Delacenserie as the new president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery Corporation, Delacenserie was confirmed by the lottery’s board of directors at a special meeting Tuesday morning, and his start date will be June 5.

Currently, Delacenserie serves as the secretary and CEO for the Florida Lottery. He assumed that role in 2015, but his work there goes back to 2000 when he started as a district manager. In that time, Delacenserie rose through the ranks in positions such as director of sales and deputy secretary of sales and marketing. Sales records were broken in nine of the 12 years he was in management at the Florida Lottery, and the organization realized sales of $6 billion a year.

“We’re so excited to have secured such a proven leader and successful CEO for the lottery," said KLC Board Chair Mark F. Sommer. Governor Bevin’s selection of Tom to lead this great organization is most appreciated. The board as a search committee, along with Lt. Governor Hampton, have worked deliberately and diligently over these past many months to identify the best possible candidate for this highly sought after position – we have found that in Tom. We look forward to him leading the lottery past the $1 billion sales mark and well beyond.”

“I’m very much looking forward to joining one of the premier lotteries in the country,” said Delacenserie. “My dedication will be to continuing the Kentucky Lottery's emphasis on increasing both sales and proceeds to the Commonwealth. I’m committed to providing exciting products and winning experiences to our retailers and lottery players.”

"At the end of the day, our work sends kids to college. They’re depending on us, and I’m looking forward to the challenge," he said.

Delacenserie becomes the fifth president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery. He replaces Arch Gleason, who died last year after serving in the role for 23 of the Kentucky Lottery’s 28 years in existence.

