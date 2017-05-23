WATCH LIVE AT NOON: UofL's Rick Pitino to provide update on Card - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE AT NOON: UofL's Rick Pitino to provide update on Cardinals' basketball team

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Rick Pitino is scheduled to address the media this afternoon to provide an update on the Cardinals’ basketball team. 

The news conference is set to start at noon. Click on the video player above to watch the live stream. 

The news conference comes after multiple reports that guard Deng Adel plans to return to the team for his junior season. Adel announced his decision to test the NBA Draft waters shortly after the season, but wasn’t invited to the NBA Draft Combine. 

