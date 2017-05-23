New splash pad to be unveiled at E. P. 'Tom' Sawyer State Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New splash pad to be unveiled at E. P. 'Tom' Sawyer State Park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new splash pad is scheduled to be unveiled at an east Louisville park next month, according to a news release.

At 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 3, state and local officials plan to announce the opening of the new attraction at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park. The Sawyer Makes a Spash! grand opening celebration will immediately follow, with admission to the pool area being free from noon until 2 p.m. that day.

Refreshments, prize giveaways and music will all be featured at the celebration.

The celebration has been organized by the Tom Sawyer State Park Foundation, a non-profit that exists to support the park and played a critical role in raising the funds for the splash pad.

The park is located at 3000 Freys Hill Road, off Westport Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

